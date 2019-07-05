Purchase confident of getting MyCiTi N2 Express bus service back on road

CAPE TOWN - Promises had been made to get the MyCiTi N2 Express bus service back on the road by June, however, the suspension is still in place and enters a fifth week.

The City of Cape Town has again promised to have the route from Khayelitsha and Mitchell's Plain operational before the end of the week.

The operating contract between the City, Golden Arrow Bus Services and local taxi associations ended in May and a new contract is not in place.

Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase is confident of progress in negotiations to get the bus service back on the road.

"We wanted to sign a deal in June, so we're hoping to sign a deal every day but we can't do that on our own."

Purchase said negotiations have been done in good faith.

"I have the feeling that they all want the same outcome."

Around 7,000 commuters have been left stranded.