Public Protector: Gordhan violated Constitution over Sars rogue unit
Busisiwe Mkhwebane made the announcement during a press briefing on Friday in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday said her office found Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan violated Section 41(1) of the Constitution when allowing a so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" to operate during his tenure as the tax agency’s commissioner.
The public protector found that establishment of the unit was in violation of the country’s intelligence legislation.
Mkhwebane said the complaint was laid by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
In December last year, the Press Ombudsman ordered the Sunday Times to retract all stories about its Sars "rogue unit saga" and to apologise in writing to former SA Revenue Service commissioner Pravin Gordhan and the others implicated.
Gordhan, former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and former Sars group executive for tax and customs enforcement investigations Johann van Loggerenberg lodged a complaint against the Sunday Times after a series of reports in 2014 regarding Sars and an alleged illegal unit, which was accused of running a brothel and spying on President Jacob Zuma, among other things.
Mkhwebane ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan within 30 days.
The public protector also ordered that the minister should face an ethics investigation in Parliament. She also ordered the National Prosecuting Authority to finalise its prosecution into the rogue unit.
More to follow.
