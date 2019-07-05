Prince George gets a tennis lesson from Roger Federer
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child received a private session from the 37-year-old Swiss champion, who is his 'favourite player at the moment, after his match at Wimbledon on Thursday.
LONDON - Prince George was given a tennis lesson by Swiss champion Roger Federer on Thursday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child received a private session from the 37-year-old Swiss champion, who is his "favourite player" at the moment, after his match at Wimbledon on Thursday.
According to HELLO!, Federer - who has four children of his own - said of the five-year-old royal's skills: "At that stage it's all about just touch the ball, it's already good.
"Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him. I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player."
And he hopes he will keep up the court sport.
He added: "I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports ... his mum has always enjoyed their tennis ... I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time."
Prince William previously revealed he wants his children to get into sports.
The 37-year-old royal - who also has Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 14 months, with his wife Catherine - said he was keen for his kids to take up sports after they started to try their hand at tennis and football.
When asked by Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic how his children were last summer, he said: "Very well, thanks, very well. Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand - and a football!"
