Prasa in process of formally cancelling unlawful security contracts
The rail agency said it was on the verge of appointing new security companies that have been lawfully appointed through an open and fair tender process.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Friday said it was in the process of formally cancelling all unlawful security contracts.
Prasa's Nana Zenani said the South African Police Service was assisting with the necessary law enforcement.
Zenani said the seriousness of these irregularities almost crippled the organisation.
“This comes obviously on our heels of having to send out the tender to security companies to come out and service Prasa. Processes are ongoing and are on the verge of being signed on. The contracts that are still operational now will continue until the end of August.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
