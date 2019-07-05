Old Mutual to oppose ex-CEO Peter Moyo’s bid to be reinstated

Old Mutual said it was a matter of concern that Peter Moyo and his legal team appeared to be following a deliberate strategy of attempting to divert attention from his own actions.

JOHANNESBURG – Old Mutual has confirmed that it intends to file papers opposing the application by former CEO Peter Moyo to be reinstated next week.

Old Mutual said it was a matter of concern that Moyo and his legal team appeared to be following a deliberate strategy of attempting to divert attention from his own actions.



In a statement, Old Mutual said that it looked forward to delivering a full response to Moyo’s allegations in court on 16 July.