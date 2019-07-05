Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissioners
The commission says there was nothing in the private meeting between Advocate Jannie Lubbe and former PIC CEO Matshepo More that she agreed to that warrants an investigation or action.
JOHANNESBURG – The commissioners in the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Inquiry say there is nothing to investigate following allegations against evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe.
The probe has been investigating allegations of impropriety at the PIC, entering its seventh month.
Last week, former PIC CEO Matshepo More told the commission that Lubbe said he was giving her fatherly advice when he told her to approach the minister for special leave before she could be suspended.
A Business Report article claimed to have proof that Lubbe prejudiced black-owned companies in his work for the commission.
During the inquiry last week, More told the commission that she had not been instructed to provide incorrect information on a list of companies in the investigation.
This was contrary to the article by the Independent newspaper which said that more had been instructed to provide information on nine black-owned companies.
This means Lubbe will stay on in his position as evidence leader.
The commission has asked anybody with information that could assist the commission to come forward.
