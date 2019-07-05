Sorry, you won't be able watch SuperSport content on YouTube for free

Supersport and Multichoice have clarified they are not going to be live-streaming their sports content for free through YouTube.

CAPE TOWN - Despite recent the excitement around reports that Supersport content will be available on video streaming platform, viewers will need DStv to watch catch their favourite sport.

Supersport and Multichoice have clarified they are not going to be live-streaming their sports content for free through YouTube.

Earlier this week, YouTube appeared to announce a partnership with the channel meaning sports fans could watch live games on the video streaming site.

But it turns out that's not what YouTube meant at all and it has since issued a statement clarifying its position (see below).

My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how the confusion came about: "We thought that what YouTube was announcing was that they'd partnered with SuperSport to live-stream some sports.

"It turned out that was wrong! What YouTube was trying to say was they've partnered with the NBA to live stream NBA basketball matches in places like South Africa.

"They're [Supersport] publishing highlights...if people have missed the live game or if you don't have the package to be able to watch those games."

Listen to the audio below for more.