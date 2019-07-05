Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC
Major Fatima Isaacs and the council said they would lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council said on Friday it would continue to support a South African National Defence Force member who faces a disciplinary hearing for disobeying an order to not wear a head scarf as part of her uniform.
Isaacs, who works as a clinical forensic pathologist at the military hospital in Cape Town, was charged with willful defiance and disobeying a lawful command.
She had already appeared before the Court of Military Justice, where the case was postponed until August.
The commission's Sheikh Taliep said: “We aim to take this matter beyond the military court and to the Human Rights Commission. We believe in terms of her religious rights that they are being violated.”
