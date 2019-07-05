View all in Latest
Mitchells Plain's Alpine Primary School targeted by burglars for the 10th time

Alpine Primary School, in Beacon Valley, was burgled and vandalised on Monday and Wednesday.

A classroom. Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain school has been burgled for the 10th time this year.

Alpine Primary School, in Beacon Valley, was burgled and vandalised on Monday and Wednesday this week.

Damages were estimated to cost more than R100,000.

The Western Cape Education Department said on Wednesday robbers entered the premises tied up two security guards in the bathroom and burgled the school.

MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “This is beyond unacceptable and it is absolutely shocking that the school has been targeted yet again despite having CCTV cameras, armed response and two security guards on the premises.”

School principal Natasha Pather said thieves stole computers, stationery and electronics, which would cost thousands of rands to replace.

“This is not the first time where they’ve done that. They locked them up and entered the classrooms and do whatever damage and leave them in there.”

Pather added grade 1 learners would return from holiday to an empty classroom next week.

“I’m just so worried that schools start on Tuesday because one class has nothing now. Stationaries were stolen, Pritt was stolen, and paper was stolen.”

She said the school would have to find funds for fencing out of its own budget.

