Man posing as City Power official arrested for soliciting R7k bribe

JOHANNESBURG - A man posing as a City Power official has been arrested for soliciting a R7, 000 bribe from a resident in Lenasia south.

It’s understood the suspect approached the complainant and offered to reconnect two prepaid electricity metres that were not registered on City Power's system.

The suspect then demanded the money from the complainant.

“We would like to commend the resident for refusing to be part of any corrupt activities. Corruption has no place in the City of Johannesburg. We will work with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that residents get the quality of service that they deserve,” said City Powers spokesperson Lucky Sindane.