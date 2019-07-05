Makhura: Corrupt Gauteng officials' days are numbered

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Makhura: Corrupt Gauteng officials' days are numbered

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that efforts were in place to clean up his government, warning that the days of those involved in corrupt activities were numbered.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that efforts were in place to clean up his government, warning that the days of those involved in corrupt activities were numbered.

Makhura was replying to a debate on his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Opposition parties have accused the premier of failing to deal with corruption which has hampered service delivery in the province.

Makhura said that he would deal decisively with those who took part in illegal activities.

“The ANC members know themselves that if they were involved in corruption in the municipality, they must know their days are numbered.

“Their days are as numbered as those in the coalition, who think this coalition was everything and that they would get away with murder.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA