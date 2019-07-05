Makhura: Corrupt Gauteng officials' days are numbered

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that efforts were in place to clean up his government, warning that the days of those involved in corrupt activities were numbered.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that efforts were in place to clean up his government, warning that the days of those involved in corrupt activities were numbered.

Makhura was replying to a debate on his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Opposition parties have accused the premier of failing to deal with corruption which has hampered service delivery in the province.

Makhura said that he would deal decisively with those who took part in illegal activities.

“The ANC members know themselves that if they were involved in corruption in the municipality, they must know their days are numbered.

“Their days are as numbered as those in the coalition, who think this coalition was everything and that they would get away with murder.”