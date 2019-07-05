Lesufi: Dept doesn't have money to repair schools vandalised by communities

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that his department is standing firm on its stance not to use government funds to repair schools destroyed by communities.

This after residents of Katlehong torched a local primary school during a protest over electricity on Thursday.

It’s understood that community members were protesting over a lack of electricity.

The extent of damage to the Katlehong Primary is yet to be determined.

South Africa has in recent years seen a rise in instances where communities vandalise school infrastructure during service delivery protests.

In 2016, more than 20 schools were torched during a demarcation protest in Vuwani.

Lesufi said that his department did not have money to give to communities that destroy their schools.

“It’s a continuation of our standpoint, it’s not something new. We’ve done it before, we’ll continue to do it. If you burn down the school, then you must see to finish it [sic].”

He said that while police were investigating who was responsible for torching the school, affected pupils would be accommodated in surrounding schools.