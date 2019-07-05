Knysna ANC ‘disappointed’ over NPA's decision in Molosi murder case

The party approached the Justice Ministry and the NPA about bail granted to the accused, former councillor Velile Waxa.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna said on Friday it was disappointed in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)' s decision to not challenge a court ruling in the Victor Molosi murder case.

The party approached the Justice Ministry and the NPA about bail granted to the accused, former councillor Velile Waxa.

Waxa was one of three people charged after Molosi was shot dead outside his house in Concordia in 2018.

ANC regional secretary Moyisi Magalela said: “We are really disappointed although we are being promised that the bail releases are very strict, we are not happy. He is the man that conspired the whole thing and alleged to be the mastermind behind the whole thing.”

Pre-trial is set for August and Waxa remains out on R10,000 bail.