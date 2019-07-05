Has DJ Fresh found at new home at Kaya FM?

Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'.

JOHANNESBURG - If a recent Instagram post by Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka is anything to go by, it looks like DJ Fresh has moved on from the SABC and is settling in at a new home.

Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'. In the photo, a document can be seen on a table in front of DJ Fresh, with the pair seen holding pens in their hands.

DJ Fresh has been off air from his The Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM for some weeks following an internal dispute between him and the station's management, after he used foul language during one of his shows.

Earlier this week, DJ Fresh took to his Twitter account

"I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It's been a few weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on.... One of the main reasons we had such a massive silence is because of the impasse with the corporation and at this stage, I can't even tell you whether this impasse is breakable," he said.

The SABC has remained silent, since initially speaking to the media after DJ Fresh was suspended.