Has DJ Fresh found at new home at Kaya FM?
Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'.
JOHANNESBURG - If a recent Instagram post by Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka is anything to go by, it looks like DJ Fresh has moved on from the SABC and is settling in at a new home.
Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'. In the photo, a document can be seen on a table in front of DJ Fresh, with the pair seen holding pens in their hands.
DJ Fresh has been off air from his The Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM for some weeks following an internal dispute between him and the station's management, after he used foul language during one of his shows.
Earlier this week, DJ Fresh took to his Twitter account
"I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It's been a few weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on.... One of the main reasons we had such a massive silence is because of the impasse with the corporation and at this stage, I can't even tell you whether this impasse is breakable," he said.
July 3, 2019
The SABC has remained silent, since initially speaking to the media after DJ Fresh was suspended.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Russell Crowe leaves interview over 'bias' introduction
-
Jada Pinkett Smith explains why women find married men so attractive
-
Yes, Steve Hofmeyr will be honoured at ‘Thank you Steve Concert’
-
Biblical bad guys the ancient Philistines came from Europe, DNA shows
-
Sho Madjozi, Caster Semenya among South Africans on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
-
Cara Delevingne slams Justin Bieber
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.