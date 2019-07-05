Gauteng police now handling case of missing Wayne Smith
The matter has been transferred following concerns over a lack of progress because of insufficient resources at the local station.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police said they will now take over the case of a missing man which was reported at Parkview Police Station last month.
The matter has been transferred following concerns over a lack of progress because of insufficient resources at the local station.
Wayne Smith was last seen last month at his workplace in Rosebank.
Police said that they were pursuing leads that suggested he could have been hijacked after his car and cellphone were tracked to Tembisa.
Smith's husband Charl said: “It’s basically pressuring from all of us because the resources weren’t available with the poor guy who was busy working the case because it needed a lot of groundwork and so, he struggled with section 205, getting the information fast in enough or getting those things executed fast enough.”
Popular in Local
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
EFF sets sights on having apartheid law declared unconstitutional
-
ANC refuses to share a bed with EFF in Tshwane
-
Lesufi: Dept doesn't have money to repair schools vandalised by communities
-
Sars' Kieswetter: We'll die trying to raise required revenue
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.