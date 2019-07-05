Gauteng police now handling case of missing Wayne Smith

The matter has been transferred following concerns over a lack of progress because of insufficient resources at the local station.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police said they will now take over the case of a missing man which was reported at Parkview Police Station last month.

The matter has been transferred following concerns over a lack of progress because of insufficient resources at the local station.

Wayne Smith was last seen last month at his workplace in Rosebank.

Police said that they were pursuing leads that suggested he could have been hijacked after his car and cellphone were tracked to Tembisa.

Smith's husband Charl said: “It’s basically pressuring from all of us because the resources weren’t available with the poor guy who was busy working the case because it needed a lot of groundwork and so, he struggled with section 205, getting the information fast in enough or getting those things executed fast enough.”