Gauteng Health MEC to introduce programmes to help prevent patient abuse
The Health Department has come under fire in recent weeks for the way patients have been treated at public hospitals and clinics.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that he was introducing "intervention programmes" to change the attitudes and work ethic of staff to prevent further incidents of wrongdoing.
On Sunday, a 45-year-old woman gave birth outside the Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi.
She claims the staff refused to help her and referred her to a hospital because she was a high-risk patient.
That incident happened not long after another woman was chained to a bench at the Mamelodi Day Hospital.
The Human Rights Commission also recently found that mental health patients didn't have proper beds at the George Mukhari Hospital.
Masuku said that these incidents were unacceptable but lessons have been learnt.
“The interventionists programmes that we’ve to come up with are the ones to change the attitudes, change the work ethic and understand the entire system. I know that there’s no human being that goes to work to hurt somebody.”
