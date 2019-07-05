Fire Gordhan, EFF tells Ramaphosa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered the president to ‘take appropriate disciplinary action’ against Gordhan within 30 days.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made damning findings against him for his role in the establishment of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) so-called “rogue” unit.

Through a statement on Friday, the party - which lodged the complaint against Gordhan with the Chapter 9 institution - welcomed the remedial action directed to Ramaphosa, Parliament, and the police by Mkhwebane. The red berets said should Ramaphosa not implement Mkhwebane’s binding remedial action, they would approach the courts.

Mkhwebane ordered the president to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan within 30 days. She also wants the minister to face an ethics investigation in Parliament, including the completion of a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecution into the intelligence unit.

“The public protector has confirmed our long-held view that ... Gordhan illegally engaged in espionage through a rogue unit within Sars,” the EFF’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was quoted in the statement.

“This unit spied on prominent people in South Africa, including the NPA. We believe that this illegally gathered information would then be used to pursue and settle political scores, through Sars itself, and other means. The country indeed needs an efficient revenue collector with teeth that bite, however, for Gordhan to constitute a rogue unit outside the guidance of legally designated and established institutions, is dangerous,” he added.

Gordhan was the Sars commissioner in 2007 when the intelligence unit was set up. He has always maintained that the unit was above board, and that it had ministerial approval from then-finance minister, Trevor Manuel.

The EFF also expressed concern at the “complicity” of Manuel, saying “it is improbable that he did not know of the existence of such a unit”.



GORDHAN RESPONDS TO PP REPORT

Meanwhile, Gordhan in a statement on Friday bemoaned that neither his office nor legal team received a formal notice, correspondence or report from the public protector about alleged findings and remedial actions prior to them being announced by Mkhwebane to the media on Friday. The public protector's office cannot release reports without notifying the affected people.

Gordhan said he instructed his legal representatives to consider Mkhwebane’s report when they received it and to prepare an urgent review.

“Minister Gordhan has stated unequivocally that he is unreservedly committed to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. Whilst respecting the Office of the Public Protector – and cooperating with their investigations - Minister Gordhan, like many others, has recorded his serious misgivings about the incumbent, her conduct and her partiality,” the statement stated.

The minister said it was apparent that Mkhwebane continued to get the facts and law wrong, and was demonstrably biased.

“The Constitution, in section 181, envisages the Office of the Public Protector to be independent, impartial, dignified and effective. To date, in this matter, it has failed in all four respects.”

Now that the public protector has released her report, Gordhan said it was possible for the report and the proposed remedial action to be scrutinised by the courts.

In May this year, Mkhwebane also found Gordhan acted improperly in another report into the approval of then-Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement. She also ordered the president to take disciplinary action against him within 30 days.

Ramaphosa this week said he could not discipline Gordhan due to the public enterprises minister's pending High Court review application against that report.

Gordhan’s legal team was expected to give further details on their legal reviews next week.