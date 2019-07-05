View all in Latest
Cannabis capitalisation high on the priority list for EC Rural Development Dept

This was announced by MEC Nomakhosazana Meth during the tabling of her budget policy speech on Thursday.

Cannabis. Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform has pledged its support behind initiatives to capitalise on cannabis.

This was announced by MEC Nomakhosazana Meth during the tabling of her budget policy speech on Thursday.

The department vowed to support Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s cannabis initiative. Meth would be convening a cannabis stakeholder engagement within her first 100 days in office.

Delivering his maiden State of the Province Address Mabuyane announced a number of game-changing projects he believes would bring a much-needed boost to the province - including capitalising on the value chains that cannabis has to offer as the plant.

The department's spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said these engagements will contribute to a policy on the development of cannabis in the province.

“Within 100 days, [the head of department] will be convening stakeholders to have a discussion as well as people who are experts around the extraction of oil from cannabis.”

She will include traditional leadership, farmers, researchers, institutions of higher learning and alternative medical practitioners.

