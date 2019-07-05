Dobson: WP can't wait to get stuck into Currie Cup

Western Province coach John Dobson says said that while general planning and preparation for the Stormers' 2020 Super Rugby campaign has begun, the primary focus is on claiming another Currie Cup title.

CAPE TOWN - The DHL Western Province squad has been hard at work in preparation for the 2019 Currie Cup, which kicks off against the Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands on Saturday, 13 July.

The team have been working with a wider squad of 36 players, ahead of a campaign that will see them face the Vodacom Blue Bulls, Xerox Golden Lions and ISG Pumas at Newlands.

Following the league phase of the competition, which will see all seven teams play six games each, the top four will go through to the semifinals, with the final scheduled to be played on 7 September.

There are WP nine players currently part of the Springbok training squad, with the likes of Dillyn Leyds, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies and Bongi Mbonambi all potentially available for DHL Western Province this season if they do not travel to the World Cup in Japan, while there are others on the long-term injury list who are not expected to play a part in the single round Currie Cup.

"While there are some players missing due to injury and others like JJ Engelbrecht and EW Viljoen will be playing elsewhere after their contracts with us ended, we have a strong squad which is a testament to the depth we have at our disposal," said head coach John Dobson.

"The competition format means that we have to hit the ground running next week and the players and management cannot wait to get stuck in this season."

Dobson said that while general planning and preparation for the Stormers' 2020 Super Rugby campaign has begun, the primary focus is on claiming another Currie Cup title.

"There will always be high expectations for DHL Western Province in the Currie Cup, which is something we embrace and value.

"We are planning ahead to next year by refining our processes and how we go about things, but there will be no compromises made in this Currie Cup campaign. We owe that to our faithful supporters," he said.