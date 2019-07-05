Dept: Future of e-tolls high on Mbalula's agenda at MEC meeting

The Transport Department said that Minister Fikile Mbalula viewed the push-back against e-tolls as an urgent matter.

JOHANNESBURG – The Transport Department said that Minister Fikile Mbalula viewed the push-back against e-tolls as an urgent matter and the future of the system would be high on the agenda when he meets with Transport MECs on Friday afternoon.

This week Mbalula met with roads agency Sanral in the Western Cape to explore various options and address concerns around e-tolling.

His spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “What everybody agrees on is that it’s an urgent matter and one that should not be put on hold. And it’s good because a lot of these officials that are coming to the fore are working on this issue as a matter of priority.”

During his State of the Province Address this week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised residents that the system would be scrapped, even committing to paying some of the debt.