Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October

The matter will be heard again on 24 October at the request of the defendants, citing the need for dockets to be disclosed.

Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 June 2019 . Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 June 2019 . Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The case against four former Bosasa executives, including Angelo Agrizzi, and their co-accused has been postponed in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

The matter will be heard again on 24 October at the request of the defendants, citing the need for dockets to be disclosed.

They are facing charges of money-laundering, corruption and fraud.

The charges faced by the four former senior government officials relate to alleged tender corruption at the correctional services department.

The postponement was requested by the defendants and the state for various reasons.

These include ongoing cases currently before the Supreme Court of Appeal which are linked to the matter.

The accused include former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham.

The group was arrested by the Hawks early this year and granted bail.

The group was charged after Agrizzi’s damning testimony at the state capture commission.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA