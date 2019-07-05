Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October

The matter will be heard again on 24 October at the request of the defendants, citing the need for dockets to be disclosed.

JOHANNESBURG – The case against four former Bosasa executives, including Angelo Agrizzi, and their co-accused has been postponed in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

They are facing charges of money-laundering, corruption and fraud.

The charges faced by the four former senior government officials relate to alleged tender corruption at the correctional services department.

The postponement was requested by the defendants and the state for various reasons.

These include ongoing cases currently before the Supreme Court of Appeal which are linked to the matter.

The accused include former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham.

The group was arrested by the Hawks early this year and granted bail.

The group was charged after Agrizzi’s damning testimony at the state capture commission.