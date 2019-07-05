Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament
She joined a long list of former ANC MPs who were forced to quit after the elections for different reasons.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigned as a Member of Parliament on Friday.
Faku managed to keep her seat, despite being found guilty of abusing an official credit card when she was the Buffalo City mayor.
Faku’s resignation follows an ANC decision to withdraw her nomination as basic education portfolio committee chairperson.
The withdrawal followed complaints from civil society groups about her conviction on nine counts of fraud.
She’s appealing, but that was seemingly not enough for her party, which has eventually forced her to resign from the national legislature.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Faku’s resignation.
Her vacancy will be filled by Princess Faku by 1 August.
