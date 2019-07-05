CoCT seeks second Safe Space venue to accomodate homeless people

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

CoCT seeks second Safe Space venue to accomodate homeless people

Officials have come under fire in recent days for enforcing existing bylaws and fining scores of homeless people.

The City of Cape Town's Safe Space shelter for homeless people. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The City of Cape Town's Safe Space shelter for homeless people. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s looking for a venue for a second Safe Space to accommodate homeless people in the CBD.

Officials have come under fire in recent days for enforcing existing bylaws and fining scores of homeless people.

The city maintains it is not being heartless and has a policy aimed at getting homeless people into shelters and then getting them reintegrated into society. The Safe Space concept is one of the interventions they believe is working.

On the city’s Foreshore under one of Cape Town’s biggest highway overpasses is a sprawling paved space, sheltered from the weather by corrugated roofs. This is the city’s Safe Space. It’s a place where homeless people can sleep in relative, safely protected from the elements.

Craig Du Plooy (37) is a volunteer here but for nine months he slept here most nights. Before that, he was on the streets and using drugs.

"I was roaming out on the streets, asking people for money to support my habit and for food or whatever the case may be. I have come through a bad space and it's all about me and yourself. If you really want to make that change, change wil come your way."

Du Plooy is one of the lucky people who managed to get help and get his life back on track.

The city deploys social workers to the space and they help the homeless in so far as they can. But there is only one such space in the city centre and it can only house 230 people.

The city doesn’t have exact figures of how many people are sleeping rough but they estimate in the CBD alone there are 700. The City says it’s now searching for a location for a second Safe Space.

WATCH: CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA