Chiefs confirm latest signing

CAPE TOWN - Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Kearyn Byron Baccus who has signed a three-year deal from Melbourne City FC in Australia.

The 27-year old, affectionately known as ‘Kizza’, is a Durban-born South African.

He spent most of his life in Australia after his family moved there when he was eight.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the arrival of Kearyn Byron Baccus," the club announced on Twitter.

"The Durban-born midfielder lands in Naturena from Australia where he played for Melbourne City FC in the A-League."

The 27-year old has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi.

Baccus is the second signing for Amakhosi this week after they announced the signing of Serbian striker Samir Nurković on a three-year contract.