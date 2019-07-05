Bitou Municipality says Plettenberg Bay protest action politically motivated

Angry Qolweni residents have taken to the streets over a high unemployment rate, a lack of job creation and non-existent programmes and activities relating to sport and youth development.

CAPE TOWN - The Bitou Municipality said that a meeting between municipal officials and Qolweni protest leaders ended without any resolutions.

Police officers have been making their presence felt in Qolweni since chaos erupted on Tuesday night.

Officers used stun grenades, rubber bullets and teargas to disperse protesters and 28 people have been arrested.

They're also unhappy about the slow pace at which a housing project is being completed and have called for the resignation of three ward councillors.

The Bitou Municipality's Manfred Van Rooyen: "The municipality has never shied away from its responsibility to meet with individuals that bring legitimate issues and concerns and demands. What we are dealing with now, though, is crime outright, and two, its a political campaign."

Earlier this week, a part of the youth & sports development officer's building was ransacked and set alight.

A supermarket and a number of businesses in the Plettenberg Bay industrial area were also looted.