Bitou Municipality says Plettenberg Bay protest action politically motivated
Angry Qolweni residents have taken to the streets over a high unemployment rate, a lack of job creation and non-existent programmes and activities relating to sport and youth development.
CAPE TOWN - The Bitou Municipality said that a meeting between municipal officials and Qolweni protest leaders ended without any resolutions.
Police officers have been making their presence felt in Qolweni since chaos erupted on Tuesday night.
Officers used stun grenades, rubber bullets and teargas to disperse protesters and 28 people have been arrested.
Angry Qolweni residents have taken to the streets over a high unemployment rate, a lack of job creation and non-existent programmes and activities relating to sport and youth development.
They're also unhappy about the slow pace at which a housing project is being completed and have called for the resignation of three ward councillors.
The Bitou Municipality's Manfred Van Rooyen: "The municipality has never shied away from its responsibility to meet with individuals that bring legitimate issues and concerns and demands. What we are dealing with now, though, is crime outright, and two, its a political campaign."
Earlier this week, a part of the youth & sports development officer's building was ransacked and set alight.
A supermarket and a number of businesses in the Plettenberg Bay industrial area were also looted.
Popular in Local
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
EFF sets sights on having apartheid law declared unconstitutional
-
Gauteng police now handling case of missing Wayne Smith
-
3 dead, 42 injured in Plettenberg Bay bus accident
-
ANC refuses to share a bed with EFF in Tshwane
-
Dept: Future of e-tolls high on Mbalula's agenda at MEC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.