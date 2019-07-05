ANC Youth League president Collen Maine resigns as MP
Maine’s resignation was announced in a statement seen by Eyewitness News alongside convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku on Friday by the ANC
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Collen Maine has resigned as a member of Parliament.
Maine’s resignation was announced in an ANC statement seen by Eyewitness News, alongside convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku's, on Friday by the ANC
This comes after Maine was sworn in alongside all newly elected members of the National Assembly on 22 May.
They both joined a long list of former ANC MPs who were forced to quit after the elections for different reasons.
According to the statement, Faku's resignation will take effect as of 31 July 2019, while Maine's resignation is effective as of 5 July 2019. “The office of the ANC Chief Whip extends its gratitude to these former MPs for their distinguished service as public representatives to the people of South Africa and to the ANC in Parliament.”
Aside from Maine’s resignation, there were numerous calls from ANCYL members about Maine and his executive in the league to step down and allow for new and younger leadership to take over.
Faku’s resignation follows an ANC decision to withdraw her nomination as basic education portfolio committee chairperson.
The withdrawal followed complaints from civil society groups about her conviction on nine counts of fraud.
She’s appealing, but that was seemingly not enough for her party, which has eventually forced her to resign from the national legislature.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector: Gordhan violated Constitution over Sars 'rogue' unit
-
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEO
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Wife Killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction dismissed
-
Gauteng police now handling case of missing Wayne Smith
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.