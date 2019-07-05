ANC Youth League president Collen Maine resigns as MP

Maine’s resignation was announced in a statement seen by Eyewitness News alongside convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku on Friday by the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Collen Maine has resigned as a member of Parliament.

Maine’s resignation was announced in an ANC statement seen by Eyewitness News, alongside convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku's, on Friday by the ANC

This comes after Maine was sworn in alongside all newly elected members of the National Assembly on 22 May.

They both joined a long list of former ANC MPs who were forced to quit after the elections for different reasons.

According to the statement, Faku's resignation will take effect as of 31 July 2019, while Maine's resignation is effective as of 5 July 2019. “The office of the ANC Chief Whip extends its gratitude to these former MPs for their distinguished service as public representatives to the people of South Africa and to the ANC in Parliament.”

Aside from Maine’s resignation, there were numerous calls from ANCYL members about Maine and his executive in the league to step down and allow for new and younger leadership to take over.

Faku’s resignation follows an ANC decision to withdraw her nomination as basic education portfolio committee chairperson.

The withdrawal followed complaints from civil society groups about her conviction on nine counts of fraud.

She’s appealing, but that was seemingly not enough for her party, which has eventually forced her to resign from the national legislature.