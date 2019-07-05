Tshwane ANC says not desperate for power in city
The party's chair Kgosi Maepa addressed the media on Thursday on the state of affairs in the city and the recently released Auditor-General's report.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said it was not desperate for power and gratification.
“In the City of Tshwane we’re at 41%... we were not given outright majority, so we must sit at the opposition benches like we’ve been doing in the last two years and you know that the ANC is efficient and effective as an opposition in the city and we’ll continue doing that.
“We don’t want to excite ourselves and take responsibility for the things we didn’t do.”
The ANC wants city manager Moeketsi Mosola to step down after Tshwane was flagged as one of the cities with the highest irregular expenditure.
The party also said it would also not rush to partner with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to secure power in the city after the EFF announced their divorce from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
