Air Force says improving systems to prevent another Gupta Waterkloof incident
On Thursday, head of the Air Force, Fabian Msimang testified at the state capture inquiry that the entity was safeguarding their system.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Air Force said it was improving its systems to prevent another incident like a civilian aircraft landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
The flight was a private chartered flight by the controversial Gupta family from India for wedding guests who were attending the ceremony at Sun City resort.
On Thursday, head of the Air Force, Fabian Msimang testified at the state capture inquiry that the entity was safeguarding their system.
"This incident for me is a symptom of an absence of a co-ordinated inter-departmental arrangement to co-ordinate and coherently deal with the RSA 05, which is now diplomatic requests [sic]."
