Agrizzi, 3 former Bosasa execs expected back in court over corruption charges

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham will join them in the dock.

JOHANNESBURG – Four former Bosasa executives, including Angelo Agrizzi, and their co-accused are expected back in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham will join them in the dock.

The group faces corruption, money-laundering and fraud charges.

Agrizzi and some of his co-accused are out on bail while police are still searching for one outstanding suspect.

Speaking on 702 this week, Agrizzi said he'd forgiven his former boss Gavin Watson, the alleged mastermind of the scheme.

"My conscience has played on me and for the last three years we have been going through this.”

Agrizzi added that he wants to come clean and doesn't regret exposing the alleged corrupt dealings at Bosasa.

While he acknowledged that he was no hero, he defended himself, saying if he didn't blow the whistle on corrupt activities at his former company, South Africans would still be in the dark.

“Taking into consideration that we’d gone out as whistle-blowers, we had lifted the lid on corruption where nobody would have done so.”

Agrizzi and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Friday morning.