3 dead, 42 injured in Plettenberg Bay bus accident
The bus had to take an alternative route, steering clear of a section of N2 which has been hit by protests this week.
CAPE TOWN - Three people have died and 42 others injured after a bus overturned in the Plettenberg Bay area on Friday morning.
Earlier this morning, the bus had to take an alternative route, steering clear of a section of N2 which has been hit by protests this week.
The Western Cape Health Department's Nadia Ferreira: "Three patients are being transferred to George Hospital for specialist treatment. Western Cape Government health conveys its condolences to the families of the three passengers who lost their lives in the accident."
The circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated.
PROTEST ACTION
Additional police resources have been deployed to Plettenberg Bay following protest action in the area.
Since Tuesday, 71 people have been arrested for public violence during the service delivery protests in Qolweni.
Officers responded using stun grenades and rubber bullets in an effort to disperse the protesters on Thursday. They arrested 31 suspects in and around the industrial area, 23 at a business premises following a burglary.
The police's Chris Spies: "We've arrested suspects with regards to public violence, possession of stolen property from a business premises, as well as malicious damage to property. We've deployed resources and SAPS esources from Cape Town and Paarl to assist the public order police to contain the situation."
He said the situation was calm but tense and officers would remain in the area.
The N2 highway remains closed.
