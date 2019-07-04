Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof
Over 200 wedding guests landed at the national key point for the event in 2013 which is reserved only for presidents and their deputies.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard that there was a lack of communication between government departments which resulted in the irregular landing of a Gupta jet at Waterkloof Air Force Base.
Military officer Mbuyiselo Mgwebi has testified that if the parties involved had used the official channels of communication, they would have realised that something was wrong.
“Seven helicopters landing very early in the morning and you’ve got two more landings in the evening. You then get to know that those in command, do not know what is happening.”
Mgwebi said poor communication between officials led to the jet landing.
“If those aircraft which landed about two hours earlier were known and interrogated, then it would have not have landed two hours later.”
