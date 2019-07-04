Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof

Over 200 wedding guests landed at the national key point for the event in 2013 which is reserved only for presidents and their deputies.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard that there was a lack of communication between government departments which resulted in the irregular landing of a Gupta jet at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

Over 200 wedding guests landed at the national key point for the event in 2013 which is reserved only for presidents and their deputies.

Military officer Mbuyiselo Mgwebi has testified that if the parties involved had used the official channels of communication, they would have realised that something was wrong.

“Seven helicopters landing very early in the morning and you’ve got two more landings in the evening. You then get to know that those in command, do not know what is happening.”

Mgwebi said poor communication between officials led to the jet landing.

“If those aircraft which landed about two hours earlier were known and interrogated, then it would have not have landed two hours later.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA