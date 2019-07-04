Mathebula drafts procurement bill to regulate buying of goods, services by govt

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mathebula drafts procurement bill to regulate buying of goods, services by govt

Acting Chief Procurement Officer Willie Mathebula said there was no law that governed the billions the government spent on procurement and the bill was intended to fix that.

Treasury’s acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN.
Treasury’s acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The government wanted its policies governing the purchase of goods and services to be regulated by a single law and has drafted the Public Procurement Bill, which is currently before Cabinet.

Acting Chief Procurement Officer Willie Mathebula told Parliament’s finance committee on Thursday there was presently no single law that governed the billions the government spent on procurement each year and that the bill was intended to fix that.

Mathebula said at the moment, the system was fragmented, with various laws governing the procurement of the goods and services the state needs.

“So, the purpose of the Public Procurement Bill is to eliminate that fragmentation in the system, to have a single, over-arching national piece of legislation that will regulate public procurement in South Africa.”

Mathebula said other elements of the bill would beef up governance and also preferential procurement, which is intended to address the imbalances of the past.

He said the question of whether current preferential procurement policy went far enough would be answered once the bill was signed off by Cabinet and gazette for public comment.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA