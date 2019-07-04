Mathebula drafts procurement bill to regulate buying of goods, services by govt

Acting Chief Procurement Officer Willie Mathebula said there was no law that governed the billions the government spent on procurement and the bill was intended to fix that.

CAPE TOWN - The government wanted its policies governing the purchase of goods and services to be regulated by a single law and has drafted the Public Procurement Bill, which is currently before Cabinet.

Acting Chief Procurement Officer Willie Mathebula told Parliament’s finance committee on Thursday there was presently no single law that governed the billions the government spent on procurement each year and that the bill was intended to fix that.

Mathebula said at the moment, the system was fragmented, with various laws governing the procurement of the goods and services the state needs.

“So, the purpose of the Public Procurement Bill is to eliminate that fragmentation in the system, to have a single, over-arching national piece of legislation that will regulate public procurement in South Africa.”

Mathebula said other elements of the bill would beef up governance and also preferential procurement, which is intended to address the imbalances of the past.

He said the question of whether current preferential procurement policy went far enough would be answered once the bill was signed off by Cabinet and gazette for public comment.