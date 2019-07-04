View all in Latest
UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes

A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

Emergency workers and other recover bodies after an airstrike killed nearly 40 at Tajoura Detention Center, east of Tripoli on early 3 July 2019. Picture: AFP
Emergency workers and other recover bodies after an airstrike killed nearly 40 at Tajoura Detention Center, east of Tripoli on early 3 July 2019. Picture: AFP
GENEVA - The United Nations said on Thursday it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from airstrikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention centre late on Tuesday.

A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

“There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape,” the UN report said.

