UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes
A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.
GENEVA - The United Nations said on Thursday it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from airstrikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention centre late on Tuesday.
A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.
“There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape,” the UN report said.
Timeline
-
At least 44 killed as air strike hits Libya migrant detention centre - UN19 hours ago
-
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centreone day ago
-
Haftar vows attacks on Turkish assets in Libya5 days ago
-
The young Salvadoran family who lost every thing looking for the American dreama week ago
