Tshwane ANC calls for Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended or step down
The recent auditor-general's report showed the city incurred billions of rand in irregular and fruitless expenditure.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has called for city manager Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended or step down.
The recent Auditor-General's report showed the city incurred billions of rand in irregular and fruitless expenditure.
It was also under the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership that the Auditor-General declared the controversial R12 billion GladAfrica contract irregular.
ANC chair in Tshwane Kgosi Maepa said when the DA took over the city, they promised clean governance.
“So, they told a blue lie to the public that where they govern, they are clean. Solly Msimanga came with that GladAfrica corruption contract and it was proven to be an illegal contract. Half a billion of that irregular expenditure was spent only on GladAfrica.”
He said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which sided with the DA, must also be held accountable.
“The EFF must stick with DA because they are together in this thing. They are together and did these things together. The AG report affects them together.”
The ANC wanted a special council meeting to have the city manager voted out if he did not resign within six days.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.