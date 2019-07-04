Tshwane ANC calls for Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended or step down

The recent auditor-general's report showed the city incurred billions of rand in irregular and fruitless expenditure.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has called for city manager Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended or step down.

It was also under the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership that the Auditor-General declared the controversial R12 billion GladAfrica contract irregular.

ANC chair in Tshwane Kgosi Maepa said when the DA took over the city, they promised clean governance.

“So, they told a blue lie to the public that where they govern, they are clean. Solly Msimanga came with that GladAfrica corruption contract and it was proven to be an illegal contract. Half a billion of that irregular expenditure was spent only on GladAfrica.”

He said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which sided with the DA, must also be held accountable.

“The EFF must stick with DA because they are together in this thing. They are together and did these things together. The AG report affects them together.”

The ANC wanted a special council meeting to have the city manager voted out if he did not resign within six days.