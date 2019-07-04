Sarb aims to sell African Bank stake in year or two
African Bank was placed under Sarb control after nearly collapsing in 2014 due to the weight of bad loans.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) expects to sell its 50% stake in African Bank in a year or two, the central bank’s deputy governor said on Thursday.
African Bank was placed under Sarb control after nearly collapsing in 2014 due to the weight of bad loans. The bank was hived off from African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil) when its listed parent began to fail.
“It is not the intention of the Reserve Bank to own the share for a very long time but we do want to ensure that the bank is sound and stable before we exit,” Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo told reporters.
“So probably in the next year or two the Reserve Bank will be looking to dispose of its stake,” Naidoo said during a presentation of the Prudential Authority report on the banking sector, adding a stake sale would depend on market conditions.
According to its 2021 targets, African Bank wants to build up retail deposits and reduce exposure to unsecured credit.
The Prudential Authority, which regulates the financial sector, said in its annual report that five banks controlled 90.5% of South Africa’s banking assets in the year to 31 March.
The banks are Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and Capitec Bank.
Local branches of international banks accounted for 5.6% of the market, while others held 3.8%, according to the report.
Mobile banking newcomers, such as Discovery Bank, TymeBank and Bank Zero, have been seeking to undercut established rivals with lower costs but have yet to make major inroads.
The Prudential Authority said it had received 27 licences from financial institutions, include banks, mutual banks and insurers, in the year to the end of March.
“We think that this is very positive. We think it will promote competition and it will promote financial inclusion” Naidoo said. “So we’re quite excited about new players, some of them using new technologies to enter the sector.”
More in Business
-
Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof
-
Emirates to resume Khartoum flights
-
Rand firms to new 3-month high as Fed cut back in play
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
-
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
-
Rand steady as trade woes hit EM currencies, stocks dip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.