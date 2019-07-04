Renaming of Keizergracht Street pivotal to restoring District Six legacy - Ajam

The public participation process is currently underway and runs until the 22 July.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee said that the renaming of Keizersgracht to Hanover Street was pivotal in restoring District Six's legacy.

The committee's Shahied Ajam has urged the public to support the petition.

"You must remember that Hanover Street was the lifeblood of District Six, in fact, it was the heart and soul of District Six and so for us to start this campaign is indeed a momentous event."

Ajam added that they've been waiting more than 50 years to see this happening and that he looks forward to the official renaming on Heritage Day, on the 24 September.

He said this would bring hope to the former District Six residents.

"Especially for the elderly people because they have this longing to return even if it's just for one day and what a wonderful thing if they could witness at last that Hanover Street is being restored and that would give them much hope that they would eventually return home with their children and grandchildren to District Six."