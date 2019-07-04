View all in Latest
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between stakeholders involved in Lesotho’s reform process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Maseru, Lesotho on 4 July 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Maseru, Lesotho on 4 July 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
43 minutes ago

MASERU - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Lesotho's capital Maseru and paid a courtesy call on the country’s King Letsie III.

He is expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between stakeholders involved in the country’s reform process.

The process is supposed to take power from Prime Minister Tom Thabane and put it in parliament.

The mountain kingdom is grappling with a split in Thabane's party.

His envoy, retired Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has been in the kingdom since Monday.

