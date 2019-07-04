Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between stakeholders involved in Lesotho’s reform process.
MASERU - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Lesotho's capital Maseru and paid a courtesy call on the country’s King Letsie III.
He is expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between stakeholders involved in the country’s reform process.
The process is supposed to take power from Prime Minister Tom Thabane and put it in parliament.
The mountain kingdom is grappling with a split in Thabane's party.
His envoy, retired Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has been in the kingdom since Monday.
#RamaphosaLesotho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Maseru - Lesotho and paid a courtesy call on King Letsie III@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/FCaRSrHREe
#RamaphosaLesotho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2019
Embattled #Lesotho PM Thabane has met President @CyrilRamaphosa in Maseru
Ramaphosa is expected to preside over MOU signing by stakeholders for reforms
@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/mfTl1sdmED
#RamaphosaLesotho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s heavily security entourage comprises
STATE SECURITY MINISTER AYANDA DLODLO AND HER DEPUTY ZIZI KODWA
DEPUTY DEFENSE MINISTER THABANG MAKWETLA AND PRESIDENCY ADVISOR ON SECURITY- CHARLES NQAKULA@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/zGd1gRHCpB
