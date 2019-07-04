Popcru: Communities the biggest losers when police fight each other

CAPE TOWN - Police union Popcru said that the power struggle currently at play within the Western Cape police service will further destroy plans aimed at bringing about peace.

The union wants police management to decisively deal with internal divisions around provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula.

Popcru said communities remain the biggest losers when police officers fight amongst each other.

Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said that they were against the erosion of governance processes.

He said that police were failing to urgently address challenges faced by communities because of a brewing trend of flouting governance systems.

"You cannot, therefore, remove people who are problematic and then migrate them to other provinces. The problem lies with him, surely."

Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula is at the centre of internal battles and has already been asked to move back to KwaZulu-Natal.

Popcru has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Kehla Sithole to address the infighting.