Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'
A video was posted on social media showing Tshepiso Shongwe in the driver's seat of a Toyota taxi in peak hour traffic in Joburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday started out as a normal day for Tshepiso Shongwe, but by the end of the morning, she'd become an emergency taxi driver during her daily commute to work.
A video was posted on social media showing Shongwe in the driver's seat of a Toyota taxi in peak hour traffic in Joburg.
Witnesses say the taxi's driver got into an altercation with a Johannesburg Metro Police officer at Faraday taxi rank in the city centre.
The officer eventually pepper-sprayed the driver, leaving him in agony.
Shongwe then had to step in and make sure the passengers arrived at their destination, a few kilometres away.
So a today a taxi driver from faradat to Mtn taxi rank, was arguing with metro poolice officer, he was peper sprayed and the lady a random passenger had to take the wheel with heels and make the pots to be done pic.twitter.com/NH78V3HvA3— 🍅 Tamati SoSo 🍅 (@Itu_Langa) July 3, 2019
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on 702's Afternoon Drive, she explained what happened.
"Never had I thought that I would be driving a taxi this morning.
"I had to drive all the way because he could not see properly, so we had to drive all the way inside MTN [rank].
"After they sprayed him, they gave him a ticket and left him like that. He asked: 'Is there anybody who can drive this taxi to Noord? My eyes are burning I can't see.'"
Popular in Local
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half Full
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.