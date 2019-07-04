Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'

A video was posted on social media showing Tshepiso Shongwe in the driver's seat of a Toyota taxi in peak hour traffic in Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday started out as a normal day for Tshepiso Shongwe, but by the end of the morning, she'd become an emergency taxi driver during her daily commute to work.

A video was posted on social media showing Shongwe in the driver's seat of a Toyota taxi in peak hour traffic in Joburg.

Witnesses say the taxi's driver got into an altercation with a Johannesburg Metro Police officer at Faraday taxi rank in the city centre.

The officer eventually pepper-sprayed the driver, leaving him in agony.

Shongwe then had to step in and make sure the passengers arrived at their destination, a few kilometres away.

So a today a taxi driver from faradat to Mtn taxi rank, was arguing with metro poolice officer, he was peper sprayed and the lady a random passenger had to take the wheel with heels and make the pots to be done pic.twitter.com/NH78V3HvA3 — 🍅 Tamati SoSo 🍅 (@Itu_Langa) July 3, 2019

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on 702's Afternoon Drive, she explained what happened.

"Never had I thought that I would be driving a taxi this morning.

"I had to drive all the way because he could not see properly, so we had to drive all the way inside MTN [rank].

"After they sprayed him, they gave him a ticket and left him like that. He asked: 'Is there anybody who can drive this taxi to Noord? My eyes are burning I can't see.'"