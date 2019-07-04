Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'

A video was posted on social media showing Tshepiso Shongwe in the driver's seat of a Toyota taxi in peak hour traffic in Joburg.

Tshepiso Shongwe takes over the driver's seat in a viral video. Picture: @ItuLanga/Twitter.
Tshepiso Shongwe takes over the driver's seat in a viral video. Picture: @ItuLanga/Twitter.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday started out as a normal day for Tshepiso Shongwe, but by the end of the morning, she'd become an emergency taxi driver during her daily commute to work.

A video was posted on social media showing Shongwe in the driver's seat of a Toyota taxi in peak hour traffic in Joburg.

Witnesses say the taxi's driver got into an altercation with a Johannesburg Metro Police officer at Faraday taxi rank in the city centre.

The officer eventually pepper-sprayed the driver, leaving him in agony.

Shongwe then had to step in and make sure the passengers arrived at their destination, a few kilometres away.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on 702's Afternoon Drive, she explained what happened.

"Never had I thought that I would be driving a taxi this morning.

"I had to drive all the way because he could not see properly, so we had to drive all the way inside MTN [rank].

"After they sprayed him, they gave him a ticket and left him like that. He asked: 'Is there anybody who can drive this taxi to Noord? My eyes are burning I can't see.'"

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA