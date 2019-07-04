Money was saved by not following AG's processes - Drakenstein Municipality
Despite the Auditor-General’s red-flagging the Drakenstein Municipality, the town said that it suffered no financial losses.
The non-compliance finding relates to the expansion of two open tenders.
The municipality said, however, that public funds were in fact saved by not following the process the Auditor-General had proposed.
Municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said that the two projects were value for money.
The projects included the upgrade and water treatment plans and the construction of a sewer line.
Geldenhuys said they did not agree with the finding and raised the matter with the Auditor-General, who confirmed that they would reconsider the non-compliance finding should National Treasury also support the municipality’s view in writing.
She said that despite several requests and efforts by the municipality to discuss the finding with National Treasury, the Auditor-General released his audit opinion.
Geldenhuys said the work at the two projects were completed without any delay and was opened earlier this year.
