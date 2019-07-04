MJC to lodge complaint with SAHRC over SANDF member's hijab charges

Major Fatima Isaacs, who works as a clinical forensic pathologist at the 2 Military in Wynberg, was facing disciplinary action for wearing a headscarf.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said on Thursday it would lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission in connection with the alleged discrimination of a South African National Defence Force member for wearing a hijab, a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women.

She's been charged with willful defiance and disobeying a lawful command and has already appeared before the Court of Military Justice at the Castle of Good Hope where the case has been postponed until 7 August 2019.

The MJC's Shayck Isgaak Taliep said: “The next step is to consult with some of our lawyers that’s taking on Major Fatima’s case.”