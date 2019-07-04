Mashaba wants case opened against housing official over ARP documents
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is shocked that an official the Gauteng Human Settlements Department has admitted to unlawfully accessing sensitive documents relating to the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has ordered the city's forensic unit to open a case against a Gauteng Human Settlements official who Mashaba claims has confessed to obtaining Alexandra Renewal Project documents illegally.
The unit said earlier that a number of files had gone missing from locked offices.
Mashaba launched an investigation into the project earlier this year following a number of protests in the township.
The probe was intended to find out what happened to the money allocated to the renewal of Alexandra.
The official, who hasn't been identified, was employed by the city for the project.
Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said it was highly suspicious that such sensitive documents were accessed by an official from the province without the approval of the mayor.
Eyewitness News asked Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile how the official may have obtained the files.
"I wouldn't know about that because remember those documents belong to the province and dociments that belong to the city because those documents show tiers of government were implementing the project. It's becoming a boring topic that's not benefitting our people [sic]."
Mashaba said that Gauteng Premier David Makhura must also take action.
