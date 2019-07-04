Malema: NPA use of Riotous Act shows ANC is avoiding land debate
The comments come at the back of a Pretoria High Court ruling earlier that dismissed the EFF’s application to have the act declared unconstitutional.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s use of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956 to charge him criminally was a demonstration of the African National Congress (ANC)’s reluctance on the land question.
The court ruled that only the act’s Section 18 subsection 2(b) was unconstitutional and invalid, paving the way for the EFF to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court.
WATCH: Malema: We still believe the Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutional
Malema has taken a swipe at the ANC, saying the NPA’s reliance on the Riotous Assemblies Act which was enacted by the apartheid government showed the governing party’s lack of commitment to land expropriation.
Malema was being tried in the Bloemfontein and Newcastle Magistrates Courts after he allegedly urged people to illegally occupy vacant land.
The red berets leader said the occupation call was made as an emphasis of the struggle for land in South Africa to be returned to its rightful owners.
However, according to subsection 2(b) of the act, any person who incited another to commit a crime shall be guilty of the offence and shall be liable on conviction to the punishment to which a person convicted of actually committing that offence would be liable.
