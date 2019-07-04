Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms

The opposition was not making guarantees about the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Lesotho’s prime minister Tom Thabane on 4 July 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Lesotho’s prime minister Tom Thabane on 4 July 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
one hour ago

LESOTHO – Government and the opposition in Lesotho on Thursday signed an agreement to open Parliament to legislative reforms.

But the opposition was not making guarantees about the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

The agreement was signed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the mountain kingdom.

The leader of opposition in Parliament Mathibeli Mokhothu said they would adhere to Southern African Development Community (SADC) conditions for the reforms to be concluded.

“The motion of no will be there in Parliament, but the order is the enactment of these structures pertaining to the reforms, but we cannot hold the country as a democracy at ransom because of reforms,” Mokhothu said.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA