Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms
The opposition was not making guarantees about the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
LESOTHO – Government and the opposition in Lesotho on Thursday signed an agreement to open Parliament to legislative reforms.
But the opposition was not making guarantees about the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
The agreement was signed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the mountain kingdom.
#RamaphosaLesotho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2019
Embattled #Lesotho PM Thabane has met President @CyrilRamaphosa in Maseru
Ramaphosa is expected to preside over MOU signing by stakeholders for reforms
@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/mfTl1sdmED
The leader of opposition in Parliament Mathibeli Mokhothu said they would adhere to Southern African Development Community (SADC) conditions for the reforms to be concluded.
“The motion of no will be there in Parliament, but the order is the enactment of these structures pertaining to the reforms, but we cannot hold the country as a democracy at ransom because of reforms,” Mokhothu said.
#RamaphosaLesotho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s heavily security entourage comprises
STATE SECURITY MINISTER AYANDA DLODLO AND HER DEPUTY ZIZI KODWA
DEPUTY DEFENSE MINISTER THABANG MAKWETLA AND PRESIDENCY ADVISOR ON SECURITY- CHARLES NQAKULA@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/zGd1gRHCpB
