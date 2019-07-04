-
Laboratory results confirm no poison in Alfred Nzo Municipality's water
The municipality said as part of precautionary measures, it closed the treatment plant on Monday following allegations of poisoning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality on Thursday said it had not found any trace of poisoning in both the Ntabankulu Dam and the water treatment plant.
The municipality said as part of precautionary measures, it closed the treatment plant on Monday following allegations of poisoning.
Meanwhile, the pipeline used to supply water to the surrounding villages was vandalised during a protest last week.
The municipality’s spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said the treatment plant would remain closed until the pipe was repaired.
“The Alfred Nzo District Municipality is relieved and happy that the laboratory results found no poison or any hazardous chemical on both the Ntabankulu Dam and Ntabankulu Water Treatment Works.”
Timeline
-
Alfred Nzo Municipality stops water supply due to alleged poisoning4 days ago
-
Three flood victims to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape62 days ago
-
Damage from EC floods likely to exceed R80m - municipality65 days ago
-
EC Education Dept urges schools to prioritise learner safety amid floods69 days ago
