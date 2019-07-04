Koloane set for Zondo inquiry hot seat over Gupta Waterkloof landing
Bruce Koloane, who is an ambassador to the Netherlands, has been implicated by a number of witnesses as the one responsible for the controversial Gupta plane landing in 2013 without official authorisation.
JOHANNESBURG - Bruce Koloane, who is an ambassador to the Netherlands, is in the country and is expected to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Koloane's name has come up from a number of witnesses as the one responsible for the controversial Gupta plane landing in 2013 without official authorisation.
The Gupta's chartered a private flight with over 200 guests on board who landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base, which is reserved for heads of states and their deputies.
Koloane was also identified as the man responsible following an investigation by the security cluster.
The ambassador's lawyer said that they might want to cross-examine witnesses.
"We wanted to place our position on record. We did not receive a Rule 3.3 notice in respect of this witness, so we obviously reserve our rights. We will consider in due course whether we want to exercise those rights."
