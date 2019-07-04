View all in Latest
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bomb blast in Tunis

A wanted militant wearing an explosives belt blew himself up in Tunis on Tuesday after being surrounded by police, the government said, but there were no other casualties.

FILE: Onlookers gather at the scene outside a metro station where a man reportedly wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the early hours of 3 July 2019 in the capital Tunis, after being chased by police. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Onlookers gather at the scene outside a metro station where a man reportedly wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the early hours of 3 July 2019 in the capital Tunis, after being chased by police. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

TUNIS - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb blast in the Tunisian capital earlier this week, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said on Thursday.

A wanted militant wearing an explosives belt blew himself up in Tunis on Tuesday after being surrounded by police, the government said, but there were no other casualties.

It was the third such incident within a week and came a few months ahead of an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for a record number of visitors.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on 27 June, killing one police officer and wounding several people. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for both attacks.

