Go

Ipid refers over 1,000 cases to NPA

The acting head of the police watchdog Victor Senna briefed parliament’s new police committee for the first time on Thursday.

A screengrab shows acting Ipid head Victor Senna in Parliament on 6 March 2019.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has told Members of Parliament that it has referred more than 1,000 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution.

The acting head of the police watchdog Victor Senna briefed Parliament’s new police committee for the first time on Thursday.

Senna was front and centre at the committee telling MPs the organisation was stable following the departure of former head Robert McBride.

“Our operations are stable despite the departure of the former executive director.”

He said Ipid had a number of successes in the past financial year.

“Successes that were achieved by Ipid in the past financial year, our overall performance in terms of achieving our targets it has increased from 65% in 2017-2018 to 83% in the 2018-2019.”

He told the police committee they were dealing with a number of high profile cases.

One of them involved former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane who was arrested earlier this year on new charges stemming from an Ipid investigation into an R86 million blue lights tender.

