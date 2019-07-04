Govt working on accelerating implementation of NHI - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they were on accelerating universal healthcare and would provide a detailed plan soon.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said his department was working on accelerating the finalisation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) to provide South Africans with universal healthcare.
Mkhize said this during a briefing to Parliament’s health portfolio committee on his department’s annual plans and budget.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address in June that government was at a “far advanced” stage in the revision of a detailed NHI plan for implementation.
He said this would include accelerating quality of care initiatives, like building human resource capacity, the establishment of the NHI Fund structure and costing the administration of the initiative.
Mkhize said they were on accelerating universal healthcare and would provide a detailed plan soon.
“The president announced that we need to accelerate the implementation of the NHI, we are working on this and we will be announcing our actions in terms of what we need to be done in order to implement the NHI,” Mkhize said.
NHI, once implemented, means every South African would have the right to access comprehensive healthcare services free of charge.
The NHI is a massive overhaul of South Africa’s health care industry, which envisions that every South African becomes a member of a state-run medical scheme.
Mkhize said his department, which has a R51 billion budget, was sitting with a lot of work to do.
“We really believe that there’s a lot of work that we have to do to follow those goals,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
'We’re not going to fix it' - Lesufi on torched Katlehong school
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
EFF to approach ConCourt to challenge validity of Riotous Assemblies Act
-
Sarb aims to sell African Bank stake in year or two
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.