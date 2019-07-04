Firefighters battle to extinguish KZN Education Dept district office blaze

The department's spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that important documents were kept at this office.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a KwaZulu-Natal Education Department district office.

The cause of the fire at the uMgungundlovu district office, which started early on Thursday morning, was not yet known.

The department's spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that important documents were kept at this office.

"The files for the employment of educators, all the files you would need for service providers, all the services that were being provided by the district were being kept there. Copies were kept at the head office."